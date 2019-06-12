Vrouwelijke voetbalfans Iran vermomd als man op de tribune

View this post on Instagram

A makeup artist applies a false beard to Zeinab’s face, a football fan, on 14 December 2018. She disguises herself to attend the match between Persepolis and Pars Jonoubi Jam at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran and risks being arrested for doing so. It takes more than 3 hours to do her make-up each time she intends to go to the stadium. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In Iran, there have been restrictions on female fans entering football stadiums for more than forty years. As football is the nation’s most popular sport, the ban has been a controversial public issue. On 1 March 2018, FIFA president Gianni Infantino met with the president of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, to address the issue. Social-media groups also put the president under pressure. On 10 November, some selected groups of women were present for the FIFA president at the stadium when he was attending the AFC Champions League Cup match in Tehran. It was the only time that some female football fans felt that freedom, but they kept fighting for their rights. Some female football fans disguise themselves as men so they can cheer for their teams - an illegal act that can lead to their arrest. These women started a movement named “Zanan-e Rishdar” (“women with beard”) which opposes the ban against Iranian female football fans. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ My name is Forough Alaei (@foroughalaei), I am a documentary photographer from Iran and I’ll be sharing my work on the World Press Photo Foundation Instagram Feed this week. I was awarded 1st prize in the Sports, stories category of #WPPh2019 Photo Contest for my project, ‘Crying for Freedom’. Follow the link in the bio to find out more about the winning story.