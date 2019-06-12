Vrouwelijke voetbalfans Iran vermomd als man op de tribune
Zich vermommen als man; voor veel Iraanse vrouwen is het de enige manier om hun favoriete voetbalclub te zien spelen. De eveneens Iraanse fotografe Forough Alaei legde deze moedige pogingen vast en haar fotoserie is door World Press Photo bekroond met de eerste prijs in de categorie sport.
Sinds de islamitische revolutie in Iran in 1979 geldt een algemeen stadionverbod voor vrouwen. De ban is omstreden, maar blijft intussen al veertig jaar gehandhaafd. Toch proberen Iraanse vrouwelijke voetbalfans het verbod te omzeilen en het stadion binnen te dringen.
"De passie voor voetbal en vastberadenheid om op te komen voor hun rechten, blijft deze vrouwen bewegen", zegt fotografe Alaei in de Britse krant The Guardian. "Ondanks het risico op arrestatie." Een aantal vrouwen heeft de tactiek om zich als man te vermommen. Deze groep begon de beweging Zanan-e Rishdar, 'vrouwen met baard'.
A makeup artist applies a false beard to Zeinab's face, a football fan, on 14 December 2018. She disguises herself to attend the match between Persepolis and Pars Jonoubi Jam at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran and risks being arrested for doing so. It takes more than 3 hours to do her make-up each time she intends to go to the stadium.
Verband voor platte borsten
De 22-jarige Zeinab is één van deze vrouwen. De lange reistijd van 15 uur is voor haar niet het enige obstakel om haar favoriete club Persepolis uit Teheran te bekijken. Om ongehinderd toegang te krijgen tot het Azidi Stadium gebruikt de jonge Iraanse een pruik, gezichtsbeharing, kleurlenzen en verband om haar borsten plat te maken. Een verkleedproces dat iedere keer drie uur in beslag neemt.
Ook fotografe Alaei moest zichzelf vermommen om foto's in het stadion te kunnen maken. Alaei: "Het was vernederend om je gezicht en lichaam te vermommen als man. Het verband rond de borsten is het zwaarst in dit proces omdat je kunt flauwvallen als het te lang blijft zitten. Ik en Zeinab hadden tranen van spanning en geluk toen we eenmaal binnen waren."
Zeinab, a fan of Persepolis football club, presses her head to fix the postiche, on 14 December 2018. To enter the stadium, some women cut their hair but Zeinab does not want to cut hers. She also uses contact lenses to hide her green eyes. She believes that her eyes revealed her identity the four times she was arrested.
Steun van mannen
Sommige mannelijke toeschouwers keken vreemd bij het zien van de vermomde vrouwen, volgens Alaei. Andere supporters hadden het niet eens door dat er eigenlijk twee vrouwen naast hen zaten. "In eerste instantie waren een paar mannen wantrouwend. Toen ze eenmaal doorhadden dat we geen mannen waren, toonden ze enorm veel steun."
Een reactie die haar verbaasde. "In strijd met een aantal Iraanse overtuigingen, moedigen veel mannen de Zanan-e Rishdar juist aan. Vanaf dat moment konden we onbezorgd van de wedstrijd genieten."
After having entered the Azadi stadium in Tehran for a while, Zeinab takes selfies with other football fans, at the match between Persepolis and Pars Jonoubi Jam at Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran, on 14 December 2018. Against some beliefs, male fans strongly support the "women with beards" at the stadiums and encourage them. As a female photographer, I'm not permitted to go to the stadium and I also disguised myself as a man to take these photos.
Verandering
Intussen lijkt de stellingname van de Iraanse regering wat betreft het stadionverbod te versoepelen. Zo waren vrouwen in 2018 tijdens een handvol wedstrijden welkom: bij de internationale duels van het Iraans nationaal elftal en de finale van de Aziatische Champions League waren er geen vermommingen nodig.
"Ik heb het gevoel dat het leven voor Iraanse vrouwen aan het veranderen is, maar wel in een traag tempo", zegt de fotografe in de Britse krant. "Dat mijn serie is genomineerd voor de World Press Photo versterkt hopelijk de stem van vrouwelijke voetbalfans in Iran."