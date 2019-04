Gletsjer brokkelt af en veroorzaakt grote vloedgolf

View this post on Instagram

Holy smokes! This calving we saw yesterday was one of the largest and closest we've seen this winter! Also a good illustration why we always tell our clients to immediately leave the beach if the glacier calves.