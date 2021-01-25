More accidents with injured parties in 750 towns and cities: targets for road safety were not met

The rise in the number of accidents whereby people were injured is at odds in 750 municipalities with the target of the government to drastically decrease the number of serious injuries. The target for 2020 is a maximum of 10,600 seriously injured. Last year it was 21,400 according to the Institute for Road Safety Research (SWOV), which is double the target.

In its annual report (Dutch), the SWOV speaks about a rising trend. Despite the reduced traffic due to Covid-19, it expects the number of victims to again be significantly higher than the target.

Traffic accidents in your area

On the basis of figures of the police and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, RTL Nieuws has mapped the development of over 2,500 municipalities in the Netherlands. Go here to click on your municipality for the article about your area.