More accidents with injured parties in 750 towns and cities: targets for road safety were not met
In 2019, an estimated 21,400 people were seriously injured in a traffic accident. That is more than double the government’s target. In 750 Dutch municipalities the police even counted more accidents with injuries. Check the numbers for your town or village here.
The rise in the number of accidents whereby people were injured is at odds in 750 municipalities with the target of the government to drastically decrease the number of serious injuries. The target for 2020 is a maximum of 10,600 seriously injured. Last year it was 21,400 according to the Institute for Road Safety Research (SWOV), which is double the target.
In its annual report (Dutch), the SWOV speaks about a rising trend. Despite the reduced traffic due to Covid-19, it expects the number of victims to again be significantly higher than the target.
Traffic accidents in your area
On the basis of figures of the police and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, RTL Nieuws has mapped the development of over 2,500 municipalities in the Netherlands. Go here to click on your municipality for the article about your area.
Doubling in over 200 municipalities
In 1466 towns and cities at least one accident with injuries occurred in 2019. In the cities of Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Utrecht considerably less accidents with injuries were registered, but that’s certainly not the same everywhere. In 750 municipalities more people were actually injured than the previous year.
In Zoetermeer 62 more accidents were counted than in 2018, in Hoorn 52, and The Hague saw an increase as well. In over 200 towns and cities, such as Sittard, Ermelo and Nijverdal, among others, the number of accidents even doubled compared to the previous year.
Traffic safety per residential area
RTL Nieuws did not only look at accidents, but also researched the places where the risk of accidents is highest. Here you can read more about traffic safety in specific residential areas.
Greatest risk of serious traffic accidents in old city centre
'Targets are not over ambitious'
According to the SWOV a lack of investments and a diminished focus on traffic safety have contributed to the missed targets. "The targets were not over ambitious," says Patrick Rugebregt of the SWOV. "At the end of the 1990s successful investments were made with regards to traffic safety and the number of people injured in traffic accidents decreased sharply. This was thanks to a tightly coordinated policy paired with funding. This ebbed away after some time, unfortunately."
The SWOV feels something can be done about the alarming figures. "In order to turn the tide measures are necessary that can be taken immediately. You could think about a durable layout of roads, safe infrastructure for cyclists and making sure trees do not border roads too closely or are shielded well."
The Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management will invest in more road safety over the next years. Where and when that will happen exactly is not known. One thing is sure, however: it has to contribute to the new, even more ambitious targets: 0 fatal accidents in 2050.