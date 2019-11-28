Amerikaanse klimmer (31) overlijdt na val van 300 meter
Een 31-jarige Amerikaanse bergbeklimmer is overleden tijdens een tocht in Mexico. Brad Gobright was bezig met de beklimming van de El Potrero, toen het plots misging. Gobright viel 300 meter naar beneden.
Gobright klom samen met een vriend, Aidan Jacobsen. Ook Jacobsen viel, maar niet zo ver als Gobright en hij kan het daardoor navertellen. Jacobsen brak wel een paar botten, waaronder zijn enkel.
Geen touw
De twee waren bezig met een zogenoemde 'free solo-tocht'. Dat betekent dat ze geen beveiligingstouw om hadden. Gobright trotseerde op deze manier vele bergen en rotsen.
These are some shots taken on the desert road trip I took last week.
Collega klimmers tonen hun medeleven op sociale media. Alex Honnold bijvoorbeeld, die bekend werd met de film 'Free Solo'. Hij maakte een documentaire over zijn beklimming van de El Capitan, een berg in het Amerikaanse Yosemity Park.
'Verdrietig voor Brad en zijn familie'
Honnold liet weten Gobright één van de leukste klimmers vond om een dag mee te spenderen. En verder: "Misschien is er nu iets te zeggen over de veiligheid van het klimmen en de risico's die inherent zijn aan het klimmen, maar dat maakt me nu eigenlijk niet veel uit. Ik ben gewoon verdrietig voor Brad en zijn familie."
I’m so sorry to hear that @bradgobright just died in a climbing accident. He was such a warm, kind soul - one of a handful of partners that I always loved spending a day with. I suppose there’s something to be said about being safe out there and the inherent risks in climbing but I don’t really care about that right now. I’m just sad for Brad and his family. And for all of us who were so positively affected by his life. So crushing. Brad was a real gem of a man. For all his strengths and weaknesses (like his insanely strong fingers, or living out of a Honda Civic...) at the core he was just a good guy. I guess there’s nothing really to say. I’m sad. The climbing world lost a true light. Rest in peace...