Amerikaanse klimmer (31) overlijdt na val van 300 meter

45 seconden geleden Aangepast: 7 seconden geleden
Brad Gobright. Beeld © Facebook

Een 31-jarige Amerikaanse bergbeklimmer is overleden tijdens een tocht in Mexico. Brad Gobright was bezig met de beklimming van de El Potrero, toen het plots misging. Gobright viel 300 meter naar beneden.

Gobright klom samen met een vriend, Aidan Jacobsen. Ook Jacobsen viel, maar niet zo ver als Gobright en hij kan het daardoor navertellen. Jacobsen brak wel een paar botten, waaronder zijn enkel.

Geen touw

De twee waren bezig met een zogenoemde 'free solo-tocht'. Dat betekent dat ze geen beveiligingstouw om hadden. Gobright trotseerde op deze manier vele bergen en rotsen.

View this post on Instagram

These are some shots taken on the desert road trip I took last week. The trip was ten days long and we sampled different types of climbing. Long, short, winggate, solidified mud, exposed calcite, scary basalt. We climbed trad, sport and even bouldered. Some times it was very hot and other times it was very cold. We slept in the dirt, the back of vans and fancy hotel rooms. At times things got very chaotic but at other times it was calm and silent as I stared off into the vast openness. The trip wasn’t really about projecting and sending hard. It was more about getting variety in a relatively short amount of time. I hadn’t taken a trip like this in a really long time and it was actually a very refreshing experience. I’m teaming up with @gramicci_climb to make a short film about the trip. Pic 1: The Six Star Crack 📷 @tradisplaid Pic 2: Castleton Tower Pic 3: @alicehafer on Castleton Tower Pic 4: @maison.deschamps in The Fisher Towers Pic 5: 📷 @maison.deschamps Pic 6: Monument Valley. @evolv_worldwide @frictionlabs

A post shared by Brad Gobright (@bradgobright) on

Collega klimmers tonen hun medeleven op sociale media. Alex Honnold bijvoorbeeld, die bekend werd met de film 'Free Solo'. Hij maakte een documentaire over zijn beklimming van de El Capitan, een berg in het Amerikaanse Yosemity Park.

'Verdrietig voor Brad en zijn familie'

Honnold liet weten Gobright één van de leukste klimmers vond om een dag mee te spenderen. En verder: "Misschien is er nu iets te zeggen over de veiligheid van het klimmen en de risico's die inherent zijn aan het klimmen, maar dat maakt me nu eigenlijk niet veel uit. Ik ben gewoon verdrietig voor Brad en zijn familie." 

View this post on Instagram

I’m so sorry to hear that @bradgobright just died in a climbing accident. He was such a warm, kind soul - one of a handful of partners that I always loved spending a day with. I suppose there’s something to be said about being safe out there and the inherent risks in climbing but I don’t really care about that right now. I’m just sad for Brad and his family. And for all of us who were so positively affected by his life. So crushing. Brad was a real gem of a man. For all his strengths and weaknesses (like his insanely strong fingers, or living out of a Honda Civic...) at the core he was just a good guy. I guess there’s nothing really to say. I’m sad. The climbing world lost a true light. Rest in peace...

A post shared by Alex Honnold (@alexhonnold) on

