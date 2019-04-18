Zoeken
In elkaar gezakt

Britse actrice Mya-Lecia Naylor (16) plotseling overleden

1 uur 53 minuten geleden Aangepast: 1 uur 11 minuten geleden
Mya-Lecia Naylor Beeld © Instagram Almost Never

De Britse actrice Mya-Lecia Naylor is op 16-jarige leeftijd plotseling overleden. Op 7 april zakte ze in elkaar en overleed ze. De doodsoorzaak is nog onbekend. Dat laat haar management nu weten.

Het tienersterretje speelde in bekende Britse shows als Millie Inbetween en Almost Never, die werden uitgezonden bij de BBC. "Ze was ontzettend getalenteerd. We zullen haar missen", schrijft haar management.

Verdriet bij collega's

Haar collega-acteurs reageren vol verdriet op haar overlijden. "Rust zacht. Wat een afgrijselijk nieuws", zei acteur Oakley Orchard.

View this post on Instagram

Our thoughts are with Mya-Lecia’s family, friends and everyone that loved her at this very sad time. RIP Mya-Lecia ❤️⁣ ⁣ Message from CBBC:⁣ ⁣ MYA-LECIA ⁣NAYLOR We are so sorry to have to tell you that Mya-Lecia, who you will know from “Millie Inbetween” and “Almost Never”, has very sadly died.  Mya-Lecia was a much loved part of the BBC Children’s family, and a hugely talented actress, singer and dancer.  We will miss her enormously and we are sure that you will want to join us in sending all our love to her family and friends. ⁣ ⁣ We know this news is very upsetting, and it may help to share how you are feeling with friends or a trusted adult. If you are struggling and there is no one you feel you can talk to about it, you can call @Childline_official on 0800 11 11.⁣ ⁣ You can also find an online condolence book on the CBBC website.

A post shared by Almost Never (@almostnevershow) on

En ook Matt Leys, de schrijver van de serie Millie Inbetween, is verdrietig. "Vaarwel briljante, grappige, en lieve Fran." Naylor speelde in de serie de rol van 'Fran'.

