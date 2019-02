Modekoning Karl Lagerfeld (85) overleden

View this post on Instagram

A classic and rare to find vintage black bouclé Chanel skirt suit from the the early 90s. We received this piece from its first owner who bought it herself in the Chanel boutique in Paris on Avenue Montaigne. The skirt suit comes with a pouch with extra buttons, fabric and its store tag. The jacket has all features of a little black chanel jacket: the round neckline, four patch pockets, all round contrast trim and a short fit. To make the jacket and skirt as beautiful from the inside as from the outside - something that was very important for coco chanel - it is lined in pure silk and finished with a trademark chain in the hem, to make it hang perfectly around your body