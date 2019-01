Engeland maakt fotograferen onder vrouwenrokjes strafbaar

View this post on Instagram

WE FOUGHT THE LAW AND... WE WON. 💥💥💥💥💥💥 18 months ago a man stuck his hand between my legs and took photos of my crotch without my consent. 18 months ago I decided I wasn't going to brush sexual assault off anymore. 18 months I discovered it wasn't sexual offence and I decided I was going to try and change the law for all of us. Today, our progressive, gender-inclusive, legally sound bill to make upskirting a sexual offence passed it's last stage. With no legal or political experience I manage to change the law and enact the Voyeruism Offences act. Sexual harrassment does not have to be part of you life. It's does not have to be 'just the way it is', and if you don't like something, you can change it. I am living proof of that. Thank you all for all of your messages, sharing the campaign and all the general amazing love you have given me during what has been the hardest period of my life. Guys. We did it. 💗 And to sir Christopher Chope I say: nice try. 👋👋👋👋